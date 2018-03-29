tvOS 11.3 Adds Content Filtering for Apple TV, Apple TV 4K

Apple released tvOS 11.3 for the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Thursday. The update adds new ratings-based content filtering options, along with more transparent privacy information.

The update also includes automatic frame rate switching for the fourth generation Apple TV, improves content matching, and adds TV app support for Mexico and Brazil.

tvOS 11.3 rolled out at the same time as iOS 11.3, watchOS 4.3, and HomePod 11.3. It’s a free update and available for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.

The update will install automatically, but if you don’t want to wait just launch the Settings app on your Apple TV and go to System > Software Updates to force tvOS 11.3 to force it to download now.