Apple Releases tvOS 11 Developer Beta 3

Along with iOS 11 developer beta 3 and macOS High Sierra developer beta 3, Apple rolled out tvOS 11 developer beta 3 on Monday.

tvOS 11 requires a fourth generation Apple TV and will officially launch some time this fall. Apple showed off the new tvOS version in June at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, highlighting features such as Amazon Prime support, AirPods support, AirPlay 2, automatic light and dark mode, and more.

tvOS 11 developer beta 3 is available for registered Apple Developer Connection members. The public beta should be available in the next few days.