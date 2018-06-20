tvOS 12 Beta 2 Available for Developers

Apple rolled out the second beta for tvOS 12 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. The beta is currently available only for members of Apple’s developer program.

tvOS 12 sports new features like Dolby Atmos audio support, the ability to auto-fill passwords from user’s iPhones, and Zero Sign-on for cable TV services. Zero Sign-on lets Apple TV detect which cable service you have and automatically sign in and download apps for available channels.

The public release of tvOS 12 is coming this fall, along with iOS 12, watchOS 5, and macOS Mojave.