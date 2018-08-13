tvOS 12 Developer Beta 7 Ready for Download

Apple TV got some beta love with the release tvOS 12 Developer Beta 7 on Monday. The beta is available for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.

tvOS 12 adds Dolby Atmos support to Apple TV, zero-sign in support for cable service providers that choose to get on board with the feature, new screen savers from the International Space Station, and more.

[Apple TV 4K Gets Dolby Atmos Support in tvOS 12, Plus New ‘Earth’ Aerial Shot]

tvOS 12 supports the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. The public release of tvOS 12 is coming this fall, along with iOS 12, watchOS 5, and macOS Mojave.

Developers can enroll their Apple TV in the beta program at Apple’s developer website. The matching public beta should be coming later today.