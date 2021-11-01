On Monday Apple released tvOS 15.1.1 for owners of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. You can download it through Settings > System > Software Update on the Apple TV.

Apple TV Update

Apple doesn’t typically share details in minor tvOS XX.xx updates as they are mostly focused on bug fixes and performance updates. Here are the features the Apple TV received in major updates.

tvOS 15.1

SharePlay: Watch together with friends and family — wherever you are. Chat with FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad while watching on Apple TV.

tvOS 15

Apple TV app : Browse the For You or For All of You row to get recommended titles for everyone watching. Check the Shared with You to see the shows and movies your friends share in Messages.

: Browse the For You or For All of You row to get recommended titles for everyone watching. Check the Shared with You to see the shows and movies your friends share in Messages. Siri : Siri now understands Cantonese in Hong Kong, English in India, Italian in Italy, and Mandarin in Taiwan.

HomePod controls: Launch apps and control Apple TV from your HomePod mini. Say something like, “Hey Siri, play Trolls World Tour on the TV.”

: Enjoy spatial audio when using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max with Apple TV 4K. Or use HomePod mini as your default speaker for Apple TV 4K. HomePod controls: Launch apps and control Apple TV from your HomePod mini. Say something like, “Hey Siri, play Trolls World Tour on the TV.” Home : See all your HomeKit cameras at once and control nearby accessories when viewing a camera on your Apple TV.

: See all your HomeKit cameras at once and control nearby accessories when viewing a camera on your Apple TV. Sign in : Use Face ID or Touch ID on your iPhone or iPad to complete a purchase or to sign in to supported apps on your Apple TV.

: Use Face ID or Touch ID on your iPhone or iPad to complete a purchase or to sign in to supported apps on your Apple TV. Screen savers: Enjoy views of the Grand Canyon, Patagonia, and Yosemite. Press the clickpad or tap the Touch surface on your Siri Remote to see the location, or swipe to see the next screen saver.

More information can be found on Apple’s support page for tvOS.