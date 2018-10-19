Tweetbot 5 for iPhone, iPad, gets Interface Updates, New Dark Mode for OLED Screens

Tapbots released Tweetbot 5 for the iPhone and iPad on Thursday. The update for the Twitter client app includes interface updates, an improved dark theme for OLED iPhones, and more.
The improvements in Tweetbot 5 include:
- GIF support in compose view
- Redesigned profiles
- Redesigned tweet status details
- New iconography and app icon
- Optimized dark theme for OLED displays
- Support for haptic feedback
- Auto video playback in timeline (can be disabled)
- Ability to add descriptions to images when composing
Tweetbot 5 is available on Apple’s App Store and is priced at US$4.99. The new version is free for version 4 users, and there’s an option for “tipping” to help support the app.
