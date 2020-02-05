Universal App Purchases Coming to iOS, macOS

Starting in March 2020, universal app purchases are coming to iOS and macOS. This means that when you buy an app on one platform, it will unlock the app and in-app purchases on the other platform—that is, if the developer has made the option available.

Universal App Purchases

Additionally, Apple will also unify categories between the iOS App Store and Mac App Store:

You’ll be able to select the following categories for iOS apps: “Developer Tools” and “Graphics & Design”.

You’ll be able to select the following categories for macOS apps: “Books”, “Food & Drink”, “Magazines & Newspapers”, “Navigation”, and “Shopping”.

The “Photography” and “Video” categories on the Mac App Store will be combined into “Photo & Video”. Mac apps and pending updates with the “Photography” or “Video” category selected in App Store Connect will be moved automatically to the combined category.

will be combined into “Photo & Video”. Mac apps and pending updates with the “Photography” or “Video” category selected in will be moved automatically to the combined category. “Kids” will no longer be a subcategory within “Games” on the Mac App Store.

Based on this news it sounds like we’ll see this change in the next OS updates, like iOS 13.4 which was released as a developer beta today. Developers can get started with app unification using Xcode 11.4 beta.

Further Reading

[Apple News Chief Liz Schimel Leaves Company]

[Apple Music Teams up With Genius to Produce ‘Verified’]