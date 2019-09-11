Unlocked iPhone 11 Available for Preorder

In contrast with previous years, Apple is offering unlocked versions of iPhone 11 immediately.

Previously, new iPhones that were tied to carriers launched immediately, with the unlocked version appearing several weeks later. This year, you can buy an unlocked iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Max as soon as they are available.

Nearly all iPhone models sold on apple.com and at the Apple Store are unlocked. This means they aren’t tied to a single carrier. The exception is when you buy an iPhone with AT&T Next. It will be tied — or locked — to AT&T.

Your iPhone will be unlocked when you:

Choose any carrier and select One-time payment. Choose any carrier and select Apple iPhone Payments. Choose any carrier and either join or upgrade with the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program. Purchase a SIM-free model. This is like any other iPhone, just without a carrier nano-SIM card.



Your iPhone will be locked when you:

Choose AT&T as your carrier and pay with AT&T Next.