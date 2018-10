If you want to charge your Apple Watch from your new Mac, or its power brick you’re in luck because Apple just released a USB-C Magnetic Charger cable.

The new charger cable works just like the USB A version the Apple Watch ships with. The exception, of course, is that it has a USB-C instead of USB A plug.

The Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable is .3 meters long and costs US$29. It’s available through Apple’s online store and should be in stores soon.