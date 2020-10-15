When Apple announced the HomePod Mini at the “Hi, Speed” event, it presented an interesting question. Could you pair the smart speaker you already own with a new HomePod Mini? The short answer is both yes and no. While the two devices can work in tandem, you can’t make a stereo pair out of Apple’s first Siri-enabled speaker and HomePod Mini. Still, there are plenty of ways the two can work together. Here’s what we know so far about using HomePod and HomePod Mini speakers in the same house.

How the HomePod Mini Boosts Your Original Speaker’s Value

If you already own Apple’s original smart speaker, it can definitely work alongside your new HomePod Mini. The two devices could be used to play your music in different rooms, for example. You’ll also be able to use Apple’s new Intercom feature with both speakers.

Many of the features announced in the HomePod Mini will arrive on your original smart speaker, too. Not only Intercom, but Maps continuity, multiuser support for Podcasts, personal update, and support for third-party music services like Pandora and Amazon Music are included in an upcoming update.

According to The Loop’s Jim Dalrymple, there’s another important feature coming to the original HomePod. With a duo of original Siri-enabled speakers, you’ll be able to pair them with an Apple TV for 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound, as well as Dolby Atmos. This immersive home theater experience is exclusive to the original HomePod. The feature requires spatial sound support not available on the Mini.

Even better, this ability should fix the ongoing issue of an Apple TV forgetting that your smart speakers are the preferred audio output.

Two Smart Speakers for Stereo Sound on Apple TV?

If you thought, though, that you’d be able to pair an original HomePod with a Mini for stereo sound on Apple TV, that won’t work. According to Dalrymple, you cannot pair the two different types of smart speakers to Apple TV at the same time.

You can, however, link two HomePod Mini speakers to the Apple TV for stereo sound. If you just want a simple stereo setup, but not a full-fledged home theater experience, two of the new HomePod Mini speakers should make for a great choice.

Using HomePod Mini with the original smart accessory, you can definitely increase your smart speaker footprint throughout your home. There are just a few limitations. You’ll get an economical alternative for listening to your music and staying in contact with family through the whole house. You just can’t mix and match the two for stereo support.