Wacom Graphic Tablets get macOS High Sierra Support

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Product News

Good news, designers! Wacom released updated drivers for its graphics tablets on Thursday that add support for macOS High Sierra. The company said it planned on releasing updated drivers some time in October, and managed to do exactly that with plenty of time to spare.

Wacom tablet driver macOS High Sierra support

Wacom updates tablet drivers for macOS High Sierra

The new Wacom Driver 6.3.25 supports the Intuos 4 and newer, Cintiq 12WX, 13HD, 21UX 2, 22HD, 24HD, 27QHD, Cintiq Pro, and One by Wacom tablets. It also requires macOS El Capitan, Sierra, or High Sierra.

You can download the macOS High Sierra-compatible tablet drivers at the Wacom website.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account