Walmart Now Sells AirPods Pro But They’re Currently Out of Stock

Although they’re currently listed as “out of stock” you can now buy AirPods Pro at Walmart, along with AppleCare+ to protect them.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro were released in October. They have a new, in-ear design along with active noise cancellation. They have better bass than regular AirPods along with a feature called Adaptive EQ. This automatically tunes low- and mid-frequencies of the music according to the shape of your ear canals.

They offer the same battery life as regular AirPods, up to 4.5 hours of listening time and 3.5 hours of talk time on a single charge.

You can pick up a pair for US$249, and Walmart also lists a financing option with Affirm for as low as US$25.month.

