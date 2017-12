Along with iOS 11.2.5 developer beta 2, Apple released watchOS 4.2.2 beta for Apple Watch on Tuesday. The watchOS beta program is available only to Apple developer program members.

watchOS 4.2.2 beta 2 looks like a bug fix update, and you’ll need to install iOS 11.2.5 developer beta 2 to go along with it. You can sign up for a developer account at Apple’s website.