watchOS 4.2 Beta 1 Available for Developers

Along with iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 1, Apple released watchOS 4.2 Beta 1 for developers on Monday.

This developer update comes ahead of the official watchOS 4.1 release, which is a big hint that we’ll be seeing that very soon. With the iPhone X release this Friday there’s a good chance we’ll see iOS 11.1 and watchOS 4.1 public releases in the next couple days.

watchOS betas are available only to registered participants in Apple’s developer program. You can install watchOS developer betas on your Apple Watch by visiting the Apple Developer website.