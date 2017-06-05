Apple Announces watchOS 4 for Apple Watch with Siri Smart Watchface, More

Apple is making Siri more front and center in watchOS 4 with a new Siri watch face that automatically displays the information that’s most important to you. The watch face uses machine learning to figure out which apps matter most to you and shows relevant info from Apple and third-party apps.

watchOS 4 preview at Worldwide Developer Conference 2017

Apple shows off Siri in watchOS 4 at WWDC 2017

The Mickey and Minnie watch faces have new friends because Toy Story’s Woody, Jesse, Buzz are coming to watchOS 4. They’re animated just like the current Mickey and Minnie faces.

Fitness activities include new milestone goals and improvements the workout interface. Apple Watch-enabled fitness equipment will be coming this fall, too.

watchOS 4 includes a new app dock that’s easier to swipe through, a flashlight feature that can also serve as an emergency beacon. The Music app supports multiple playlists, too.

Apple says watchOS 4 has loads more features. It’ll be available as a free update this fall, and developers can download a beta version today.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote us still underway. Be sure to follow along with TMO’s coverage from the event.

