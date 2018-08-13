Apple Updates watchOS 5 to Beta 7 for Developers

Apple’s giant beta update-fest wouldn’t be complete without a new watchOS update. watchOS 5 developer beta 7 for the Apple Watch is out, too, along with iOS 12 and macOS Mojave developer beta 7.

watchOS 5 includes several new features such as Walkie-Talkie for two-way person-to-person voice chats, podcast syncing and streaming support, new workout types, an improved Siri watch face, and more. Apple offers watchOS betas to developers only, so don’t go looking for a public beta.

You need to be a member of Apple’s Developer program to install watchOS betas on your Apple Watch. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website. The official public release is coming this fall with iOS 12 and will be a free upgrade.