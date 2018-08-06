Apple Updates watchOS 5 to Beta 6 for Developers

Rounding out Apple’s Monday beta update-palooza is watchOS 5 developer beta 6 for the Apple Watch.

New in watchOS 5 is Walkie-Talkie for two-way person-to-person voice chats, podcast syncing and streaming support, new workout types, improved Siri watch face, and more. Apple offers watchOS betas to developers only, so don’t bother looking for a public beta to follow in the next day or so.

You need to be a member of Apple’s Developer program to install watchOS betas on your Apple Watch. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website.