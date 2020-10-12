Apple has released watchOS 7.0.2 on Monday to fix a watchOS 7 battery bug that affected some users.

watchOS 7 Battery Bug

Release Notes

watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

  • Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly
  • Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available

To install the update your Watch will need at least 50% battery life. Open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software Update.

