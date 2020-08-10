On Monday Apple seeded the first watchOS 7 public beta to customers after having released the first macOS Big Sur public beta on Thursday.

watchOS 7 Public Beta

Visit Apple’s beta website to install the profile for your device. Here are some features that customers can look forward to:

  • Share your watch faces and find them in the App Store and online
  • Sleep Tracking
  • Four new workouts for dance, functional strength training, core training, and a post-workout cooldown
  • Cycling directions in Apple Maps
  • Automatic detection of hand washing with a 20-second countdown
  • Siri: Spoken translations, on-device dictation, Siri Shortcuts

watchOS 7 Device Compatibility

watchos 7 is compatible with the following watches:

  • Apple Watch Series 3
  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments