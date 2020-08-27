Apple has released watchOS public beta 3 for testers, only a couple of weeks after initially releasing beta 1 earlier in August. watchOS 7 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 5.

watchOS 7 Public Beta 3

To install the over-the-air update, open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software Update. As with iOS and iPadOS 14, Apple has shifted to releasing the watchOS 7 beta on a weekly schedule. watchOS 7 brings features like: