Apple has released watchOS public beta 3 for testers, only a couple of weeks after initially releasing beta 1 earlier in August. watchOS 7 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 5.
watchOS 7 Public Beta 3
To install the over-the-air update, open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software Update. As with iOS and iPadOS 14, Apple has shifted to releasing the watchOS 7 beta on a weekly schedule. watchOS 7 brings features like:
- Share your watch faces and find them in the App Store and online
- Sleep Tracking
- Four new workouts for dance, functional strength training, core training, and a post-workout cooldown
- Cycling directions in Apple Maps
- Automatic detection of hand washing with a 20-second countdown
- Siri: Spoken translations, on-device dictation, Siri Shortcuts