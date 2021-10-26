watchOS 8.1 for the Apple Watch was released Monday. It supports a range of new features and accompanies iOS 15.1, released on the same day.
New Features in watchOS 8.1
watchOS 8.1 includes enhanced fall detection, particularly during workouts, COVID-19 vaccination card support, and SharePlay support in Fitness+. Many of these features were introduced in iOS 15.1
To download it:
- Put Apple Watch on charge (and wait until it is charged at least 50 percent).
- Open the Watch app on your iPhone.
- Tap General > Software Update
- Tap ‘Install’