watchOS 8.1 for the Apple Watch was released Monday. It supports a range of new features and accompanies iOS 15.1, released on the same day.

New Features in watchOS 8.1

watchOS 8.1 includes enhanced fall detection, particularly during workouts, COVID-19 vaccination card support, and SharePlay support in Fitness+. Many of these features were introduced in iOS 15.1

To download it:

  • Put Apple Watch on charge (and wait until it is charged at least 50 percent).
  • Open the Watch app on your iPhone.
  • Tap General > Software Update
  • Tap ‘Install’

