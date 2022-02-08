watchOS 8.5 Developer Beta 2 Now Released for Testing

| Product News
Apple has released watchOS 8.5 developer beta 2 alongside new betas for its other operating systems. It doesn’t include major features but support for Emoji 14 characters is included.

watchOS 8.5 Developer Beta 2

You can download watchOS in the Watch app on the iPhone: General > Software Update. The Watch needs to have at least 50% battery life to install new software and must be in close range of the iPhone.

Here are some of the new emojis included in Emoji Version 14.0.

  • Melting Face
  • Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth
  • Face with Peeking Eye
  • Saluting Face
  • Dotted Line Face
  • Face with Diagonal Mouth
  • Face Holding Back Tears
  • Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed
  • Index Pointing at the Viewer
  • Heart Hands
  • Biting Lip
  • Pregnant Man
  • Pregnant Person
  • And many more

