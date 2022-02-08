watchOS 8.5 Developer Beta 2 Now Released for Testing

Apple has released watchOS 8.5 developer beta 2 alongside new betas for its other operating systems. It doesn’t include major features but support for Emoji 14 characters is included.
watchOS 8.5 Developer Beta 2
You can download watchOS in the Watch app on the iPhone: General > Software Update. The Watch needs to have at least 50% battery life to install new software and must be in close range of the iPhone.
Here are some of the new emojis included in Emoji Version 14.0.
- Melting Face
- Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth
- Face with Peeking Eye
- Saluting Face
- Dotted Line Face
- Face with Diagonal Mouth
- Face Holding Back Tears
- Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed
- Index Pointing at the Viewer
- Heart Hands
- Biting Lip
- Pregnant Man
- Pregnant Person
- And many more