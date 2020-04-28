Australian Bank Westpac Adds Apple Pay Support

Westpac adds Apple Pay support, the last of the major Australian banks to do so. The bank announced support in December 2019 and said customers had to wait until June 2020 to use the feature. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the rollout.

Westpac Apple Pay

Customers can use an eligible MasterCard debit card or credit card, as well as an Eftpos Handycard. Westpac Group chief executive of consumer David Lindberg said:

We are pleased to announce that Westpac customers can now use Apple Pay to make fast and secure payments. This comes at an important time for our customers, who are looking for an alternative to cash. We have seen a significant increase in customers using digital banking in recent weeks as more Australians stay at home. With the introduction of Apple Pay, it will now be even easier for customers to pay for goods and services in stores, via apps or online without the need for a card or wallet.

Westpac had joined other major Australian banks like the National Australia Bank, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to fight with Apple over Apple Pay. They wanted access to the iPhone’s NFC technology and use it to offer competing digital wallets. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) ultimately denied their request.

