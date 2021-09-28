Beginning with iOS 15, Apple has added additional benefits to paying for extra iCloud storage space. This premium cloud subscription is called iCloud+. Not only does it afford you more space to store your photos, backups, and other files, but it comes with additional features. Let’s take a look at what you get with the service.

Before we go any further, let’s point out that you might have this service and not even know it. If you have an Apple One subscription, that comes with additional iCloud storage and, yes, iCloud+.

While some of your Apple One services may not be shared with your family members, these benefits are. That means the extra storage space, as well as the additional features, are available not only for you, but for up to five other family members.

The Benefits of Membership

Your iCloud+ subscription gives you additional storage space on iCloud, along with these additional features:

iCloud Private Relay : When turned on, this feature sends your Internet browsing and other traffic through two separate, secure Internet relays. Your ISP and and the first relay, operated by Apple, can see your IP address. Your traffic gets encrypted, though, so nobody can actually see the address of the website you’re trying to visit. The second relay, operated by a third party, generates a temporary IP address, decrypts the name of the site you’re trying to visit, and sends you there. It’s very much like using a VPN.

: When turned on, this feature sends your Internet browsing and other traffic through two separate, secure Internet relays. Your ISP and and the first relay, operated by Apple, can see your IP address. Your traffic gets encrypted, though, so nobody can actually see the address of the website you’re trying to visit. The second relay, operated by a third party, generates a temporary IP address, decrypts the name of the site you’re trying to visit, and sends you there. It’s very much like using a VPN. Hide My Email : This feature lets you have multiple burner email addresses when signing up for apps and web pages. This way, your real email address is safe from spam while still letting you subscribe to the page you visit.

: This feature lets you have multiple burner email addresses when signing up for apps and web pages. This way, your real email address is safe from spam while still letting you subscribe to the page you visit. Custom Email Domain : This feature allows you to set up email for your own domain name through iCloud Mail. Think of it as an alternate to Google Workspace’s email offering, which allows you to receive email for your domain through the Gmail interface. The difference here is you don’t have to pay for those email addresses. It comes with your iCloud+ subscription.

: This feature allows you to set up email for your own domain name through iCloud Mail. Think of it as an alternate to Google Workspace’s email offering, which allows you to receive email for your domain through the Gmail interface. The difference here is you don’t have to pay for those email addresses. It comes with your iCloud+ subscription. HomeKit Secure Video: With this feature, your security camera footage is privately analyzed and encrypted on your HomeKit hub device. Then, it’s securely uploaded to iCloud so only you and those you share it with can view the video. It’s worth noting that if you only have the 50GB iCloud storage option, you can only use HomeKit Secure Video with one camera. The 200GB plan supports up to five cameras, and the 2TB choice offers unlimited camera support.

Your Mileage (and Pricing and Features) May Vary

Some of these features are only available in certain countries or regions. Pricing also varies depending on where you are located. In the United States, iCloud+ pricing starts at $0.99 a month for 50GB of additional storage and all of the iCloud+ features.