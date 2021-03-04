“Wolfwalkers” the Golden Globe-nominated Apple Original animated film has received 10 Annie Award nominations. “Stillwater”, an animated series on Apple TV+ has received one Annie Award nomination.

Wolfwalkers

“Wolfwalkers” is set in a time of superstition and magic as a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. Here are its nominations:

  • Best Animated Feature – Independent
  • Best FX – Feature
  • Best Character Animation – Feature
  • Best Character Design – Feature
  • Best Direction – Feature
  • Best Music – Feature
  • Best Production Design – Feature
  • Best Storyboarding – Feature
  • Best Voice Acting – Feature
  • Best Writing – Feature

Stillwater

Based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment, and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. It received a nomination for Best Preschool Series.

The Annie Awards will be announced on Friday, April 16.

