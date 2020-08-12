The Wall Street Journal plans to stick around on Apple News, saying the partnership brings new readers to the website like women and young people (via New York Post).

Wall Street Journal Apple News

News Corp. CEO Robert Thompson talked about the partnership with Apple in an earnings call last week.

That Apple News partnership allows us to focus on that tier of content and bring in a significantly new audience that we would hope to graduate to a paid WSJ subscription over time. And it is a genuinely different audience. It’s actually, of late, more women than men. For The Wall Street Journal ­itself, it’s more men than women.

New Corp. publishes The New York Post, Wall Street Journal, the Times of London, and The Australian, and says it’s in “deep negotiations” to partner with other online news distributors. “What’s public is the deal we have with Facebook, the deal we have with Apple. And it’s also fair to say that negotiations are ongoing with other companies and other regions.”