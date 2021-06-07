During the WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple revealed the name of the next iteration of its Mac operating system. It will be called macOS Monterey.

macOS Monterey Unveiled at WWDC 2021

No surprises in iOS, iPadOS, or watchOS – they were named 15, 15, and 8 as expected. Names for the Mac though, require the work of a “crack marketing team,” according to software chief Craig Federighi. They couldn’t take their annual trip (an ongoing joke at Apple events) this year, but the tradition of naming macOS after somewhere in California still stands. macOS Monetary it is! Mr. Federighi did not explicitly layout whether it was macOS 12 or the next version of 11.