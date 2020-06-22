WWDC 2020: iOS 14 Device Support List

iOS 14 was announced today with a slew of new features, like App Library, App Clips, Privacy Reports, and more. You’re probably wondering if your iPhone can support iOS 14. Good news: The same devices that can download iOS 13 can download iOS 14. Here’s the iOS 14 device support list.
iOS 14 Support List
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
The same is also true of iPadOS. If you have iPadOS 13 you can download iPadOS 14 when it gets released this fall.