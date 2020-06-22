WWDC 2020: iOS 14 Device Support List

iOS 14 was announced today with a slew of new features, like App Library, App Clips, Privacy Reports, and more. You’re probably wondering if your iPhone can support iOS 14. Good news: The same devices that can download iOS 13 can download iOS 14. Here’s the iOS 14 device support list.

iOS 14 Support List

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

The same is also true of iPadOS. If you have iPadOS 13 you can download iPadOS 14 when it gets released this fall.

