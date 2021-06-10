Each year at WWDC, Apple’s Design Awards celebrate the apps which have surprised, delighted, wowed, and otherwise impressed Apple’s internal panel of judges. This year there were six finalists in each of six categories (with a bit of overlap). Of those six finalists, two winners per category were crowned, one for Apps, and one for Games. Links to all of the winners and finalists are presented for you here!
Inclusivity
-
- Winner (Apps): Voice Dream Reader
- Winner (Games): HoloVista
- Me: A Kid’s Diary by Tinybop
- 1Password
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- A Monster’s Expedition
Delight and Fun
-
- Winner (Apps): Pok Pok Playroom
- Winner (Games): Little Orpheous
- RakugakiAR
- South of the Circle
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
- Poolsuite FM
Interaction
-
- Winner (Apps): CARROT Weather
- Winner (Games): Bird Alone
- Craft – Docs and Notes Editor
- Nova
- SP!NG
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
Social Impact
-
- Winner (Apps): Be My Eyes
- Winner (Games): Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Klima
- Brief
- Attentat 1942
- If Found…
Visuals and Graphics
-
- Winner (Apps): Loóna
- Winner (Games): Genshin Impact
- Mission to Mars AR
- (Not Boring) Weather
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Little Orpheus
Innovation
-
- Winner (Apps): NaadSadhana
- Winner (Games): League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Blind Drive
- Bird Alone
- Universe
- Museum Alive