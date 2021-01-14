In this age of increased contactless deliveries, the Yale Smart Delivery Box offers security and convenience for securely receiving deliveries. At Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at CES 2021, Andy Lopez, Account Strategist, detailed the features of this offering.

The Smart Delivery Box comes in two styles, Kent and Brighton, to help match your decor, and offers protection from the elements, as well as concealing your deliveries from porch pirates. The concept is simple: after a delivery is placed inside, the box locks when closed. You can then use the Yale app to unlock (and lock) the box, share access with others, view delivery history and receive notifications of important events.

You can lock and unlock the box using your favorite digital assistant, be it Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. There’s an optional Yale Smart Keypad you can use to allow guest access to the box, or access it when you can’t use your phone or digital assistant. There’s also an optional Kingsley Park (who also designed the box) Cooler Bag, to protect perishable deliveries.

The Yale Smart Delivery Box plugs into a standard outlet, and comes with a Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to connect to your 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz) Wi-Fi Network. The cost for the Yale Smart Delivery Box is US$229.99, and US$279.99 with the Yale Smart Keypad.