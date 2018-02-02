YouTube TV App Now Available on Apple TV

That didn’t take long: Less than a day after announcing YouTube TV was coming to Apple TV the app is already available for download. YouTube TV is a subscription service targeting cord cutters wanting to watch live television.

The subscription service costs US$35 a month and includes live TV content from more than 40 networks, including local news and sports. Watching YouTube TV on an Apple TV prior to the native app release involved streaming via AirPlay from another device such as an iPad.

To install YouTube TV, go to the App Store app on your Apple TV and search for the app. It’s a free download, and you can try out the service for free before committing to the monthly subscription.