Zendesk Adds Support for Apple Business Chat

More companies can now have conversations with Apple customers in real time via Apple Messages thanks to Zendesk’s support for Apple’s Business Chat.

Zendesk Business Chat

Announced with iOS 11.3, Business Chat is a way for people to directly contact businesses through Messages. When you look up a business in Apple Maps, Safari, or through search that supports it, tap on the Messages icon to start a private conversation with a real human, unlike the chat bots used by other companies.

Zendesk builds customer service tools for companies, and the integration of Business Chat expands the service into its Zendesk Support tool with just a click. Warren Levitan, SVP and GM Platform, Zendesk:

Apple Business Chat is bringing the power of conversations on Messages to businesses – especially when they need it most. For Zendesk customers, this opens another channel for them to communicate with customers in the way that feels easiest and most convenient to them. We’re excited that more customers can now harness the power of modern messaging to build digitally transformative customer experiences on any Apple device.

In addition to Zendesk Support, the company’s other tool, Sunshine Conversations, supports it, too.