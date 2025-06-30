Proton Sues Apple in U.S. Over App Store Monopoly and Fees

Swiss privacy tech firm Proton has filed a class action lawsuit against Apple in a U.S. federal court, accusing the iPhone maker of maintaining an illegal monopoly over app distribution and in-app payments on iOS. The company, best known for its encrypted email service Proton Mail, says the suit represents “millions” of developers who have been harmed by Apple’s restrictive practices.

The complaint, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Apple forces developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system and blocks alternative app stores, while charging commission rates of up to 30 percent.

Proton argues these practices violate U.S. antitrust law and seeks both injunctive relief and monetary damages. It is demanding that Apple open iOS to competing app stores and payment providers and compensate developers for years of what it calls “excessive commissions” and lost business opportunities.

Focus on iOS Distribution and Payments

According to Proton, Apple’s control over app distribution and payment processing “suppresses competition, obstructs innovation, and deprives consumers of meaningful choices in privacy-respecting technologies.” The lawsuit aims to challenge Apple’s long-standing policy of limiting how apps reach users and how developers monetize their services on iOS.

Proton is requesting a jury trial and is asking the court to end what it calls Apple’s “stranglehold” on the iOS ecosystem. The suit emphasizes that restoring competition is essential for innovation and consumer privacy, especially for companies like Proton that focus on secure and encrypted digital services.

Broader Legal Context and Recent Developments

The lawsuit, Proton AG v. Apple Inc., No. 4:25-cv-05450, follows a growing wave of legal scrutiny over Apple’s App Store policies. Just weeks ago, Apple announced major changes to its App Store rules in the European Union, allowing external links, third-party payment systems, and revised developer fees. However, these changes do not apply to the U.S. market, where Apple continues to defend its closed ecosystem.

In a related report, Reuters noted that Proton’s case builds on a similar lawsuit filed in May by the Korean Publishers Association and other plaintiffs. Proton stated it hopes to “set an important precedent that free people, not monopolies, will dictate the future of the internet.”

Apple has not yet responded to Proton’s lawsuit. The company is also facing a separate antitrust suit from the U.S. Department of Justice, which accuses Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market. Apple has denied those claims and is seeking dismissal.

Proton, founded in 2014, offers encrypted services including email and calendar tools and claims over 100 million user accounts. The company’s legal team includes Sam Stake of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Michael Eisenkraft of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.