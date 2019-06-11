PSA: Tweak Your Shortcuts to Use Apps.Apple.Com

Now that Apple has killed iTunes, App Store apps no longer use itunes.apple.com. Instead, the new URL is apps.apple.com. I recently discovered this because all of my shortcuts that use App Store data no longer work. I’m still trying to figure out how to correctly tweak mine.

Apps.Apple.Com

The actions in question are “Get Details of App Store App” and “Search App Store.” Nothing looks different within the actions, but it’s related to the URLs. After changing the URL, some aspects of the shortcut did start working again, but not all. I get a conversion error message at a certain point that says, “Get Details of App Store App failed because Shortcuts couldn’t convert from URL to App Store app.”

I don’t have the solution yet, but I’ll share it once I have it. It might also be something weird on my end, because apps that do use App Store data no longer show up in the share sheet.

