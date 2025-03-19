Puerto Rico Banks Now Work With Apple Pay

Apple has expanded Apple Pay to include support for local banks in Puerto Rico. This update allows customers to utilize their cards from Puerto Rican financial institutions for contactless payments through their iPhones and Apple Watches. Prior to this, while Apple Pay was accessible in Puerto Rico, its functionality was limited to cards issued by banks within the United States.

The initial local bank to integrate Apple Pay support is Banco Popular. This integration enables Banco Popular cardholders to add their eligible cards to the Wallet application on their Apple devices. Subsequently, these cardholders can conduct contactless transactions at physical retail locations, within mobile applications, and on websites that accept Apple Pay as a payment method.

Apple Pay, which was introduced in 2014, facilitates secure and convenient contactless payments by allowing users to digitize their credit and debit cards within the Wallet application. The expansion to Puerto Rican banks extends this convenience to a wider range of users within the region. It is important to distinguish Apple Pay from Tap to Pay, a separate Apple service that transforms iPhones into payment terminals for accepting contactless payments.

Information regarding the setup and usage of Apple Pay is available on Apple’s official website. This website also provides a comprehensive list of countries and regions where Apple Pay is supported by local banking institutions. The availability of Apple Pay with local banks in Puerto Rico represents an expansion of Apple’s financial services within its US territories, giving more payment flexibility to Puerto Rican residents.

