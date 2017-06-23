Popular Punchh Restaurant Loyalty Program Comes to Apple Pay

Punchh, a cloud platform that helps build engagement, loyalty and customized experiences for restaurants, is partnering with Apple to let Apple Pay customers pay for purchases, plus earn and redeem loyalty points in Apple Wallet with their iPhone.

Apple Pay Restaurants

Punchh has over 85 restaurant clients like Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, El Pollo Loco, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Pieology, Quiznos and Smashburger. All of these and more will soon enable Apple Pay within their businesses. Shyam Rao, CEO of Punchh lays it out:

Consumers expect rich, digital experiences when they engage with the brands they love, and that includes being able to pay with their iPhone. By offering Apple Pay with Punchh-powered restaurant loyalty programs, we are not just facilitating a faster, easier and more secure method of payment to the industry, but enabling restaurants to tailor their experience in a way that drives increased visits and sales. It’s an industry game changer.

With Punchh’s cloud-based system, restaurant interactions that iPhone customers will soon be able to take advantage of loyalty, ordering, payments, offers, feedback, surveys, games and gift cards. There is no word on when the system will roll out, other than “later this year.”

When it does hit that’ll let iPhone owners use Apple Pay in many more restaurants than they currently can, plus it’ll expose more people to Apple Wallet’s loyalty card feature.