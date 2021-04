Orders for the purple iPhone 12 and mini opened on Friday. The new color was announced at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday.

Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Orders Open

The 5.4″ device starts at US$699, while the 6.1″ device starts at US$799. Just like the rest of the lineup, the purple iPhone 12 and mini offers 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and customers can trade in an older device to reduce the price of the new one.

The purple iPhone 12 and mini start shipping on April 30.