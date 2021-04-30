The iPhone 12 and mini with new purple finish is now available. AirTags are also available for purchase.

Orders for these items opened last week. They can now be purchased from carriers or Apple stores. AirTags cost US$29 each, or US$99 for a set of four. Engraving is free. The purple iPhone 12 costs US$799 for 64GB storage, US$849 for 128GB, and US$949 for 25GB. There are pay monthly options too.

New accessories for the devices are also available. These include MagSafe cases and wallets for the iPhone 12, and various loops and key rings for the AirTags.