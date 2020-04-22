Report Finds iPhone 11 Sales Accounted for 66% in Q12020

A report today from Consumer Intelligence found that during the first quarter of 2020 iPhone 11 sales accounted for 66% of iPhone sales in the United States.

These findings are based on a survey (n=500) of U.S. Apple customers that bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch between January and March 2020.

Q1 2020 Sales

The report [PDF] also found that the iPhone 11 by itself (not including 11 Pro/Max) accounted for 37% of sales. These numbers mean that the iPhone 11 is at the same spot as the iPhone XR was in 2019, making it Apple’s most popular iPhone at this time.

Meanwhile, the smallest market share was the iPhone 8/8 Plus at 13%. Apple has since discontinued the iPhone 8 line when it announced the iPhone SE exactly one week ago.

Mike Levin, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder:

We see clearly how iPhone owners now keep their phones for increasingly longer time. In the most recent quarter, 28% of buyers kept their old phone for three years or more, compared to only 12% four years ago. A steady high single-digit percentage of iPhone buyers upgrade their phones each year. So, the good news for Apple is, consumers increasingly buy mostly the newest, more expensive phones. But, they now keep those phones for a much longer time, well past the typical two years from a few years ago. This slows the upgrade cycle and reducing unit demand in a saturated market.

