Qualcomm-Funded Study Claims Its Modems Outperform Apple’s C1

A new report commissioned by Qualcomm claims that Android phones using its latest modems significantly outperform Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, the C1, featured in the iPhone 16e. The study, conducted by Cellular Insights, suggests Qualcomm’s modem platforms deliver higher upload and download speeds, particularly in challenging signal environments. But the funding behind the study raises questions about how much weight the findings deserve.

Qualcomm Modems Show Gains

Cellular Insights tested the iPhone 16e against two Android devices: one using the Snapdragon X75, the other the newer X80 modem. All testing was done on T-Mobile’s sub-6 GHz Standalone 5G network in New York City. According to the report, the Android phones outpaced the iPhone in nearly every scenario.

In average throughput across three NYC locations:

Download speeds were 34.3% to 35.2% faster on Android

Upload speeds were 81.4% to 91.0% faster

The report highlights better carrier aggregation, higher spectral efficiency, and more reliable performance under poor signal conditions as the main reasons for the gap. Android devices supported uplink carrier aggregation (ULCA), which the iPhone 16e did not. That led to significant uplink differences, especially indoors and in far-cell tests.

Limitations and Contradictions

While the study claims real-world testing, it also admits a key limitation: Android devices allowed chipset-level testing; the iPhone did not. That meant Apple’s performance was measured through application-layer speeds, not directly from the modem.

Further complicating the picture, a previous independent analysis from Ookla showed Apple’s C1 performing well under everyday conditions. It concluded that while Qualcomm modems may peak higher, the iPhone often delivered better results during normal use.

As reported by Cellular Insights, Qualcomm’s platforms hold an advantage in difficult network environments. But with Qualcomm funding the research, the findings warrant a close look. The real-world experience for users may still depend more on signal strength and software optimization than raw modem specs.