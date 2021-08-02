Discovered on June 7, 2021, Raffle House suffered a data leak that leaked the personal data of hundreds of thousands of users. UK-based Raffle House draws weekly lotteries with a chance to win brilliant prizes.

Raffle House Data Leak

Exposed environment : Amazon S3 bucket

: Amazon S3 bucket Type of data exposed : Users personal information (name, email, phone, lottery stats, prizes, etc.)

: Users personal information (name, email, phone, lottery stats, prizes, etc.) Estimated number of records: 615 CSV files with raffle users and order details

MacKeeper collaborated with security researcher Bob Diachenko to investigate and report the incident. In total, 615 large files were exposed, featuring reports for hundreds of thousands users details, including personal information surrounding the winners and their prizes.

The leaked data included prize IDs, phone numbers, email addresses, full names, and referred emails for every users who entered a competition on Raffle House.