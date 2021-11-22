AppleCare Senior Director Randy Teele Joins GameStop

Randy Teele, Senior Director of AppleCare Service Operations, has recently joined GameStop, a report says on Monday.

Mr. Teele’s position at the gaming retailer is Vice President of WW Refurbishment and Warranty, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Having relocated from San Francisco to Grapevine, the experienced supply chain professional is now in charge of overhauling GameStop’s Premium Refurbished Program.

Amid the GME stock controversy, GameStop also plans to create a market for NFTs as it seeks to reinvent itself.