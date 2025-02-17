Rare Steve Jobs-Signed Business Card Draws High Bids at Auction

A 1983 business card signed by Steve Jobs is currently up for auction at RR Auction, attracting significant interest from collectors. Known for being highly “selective about signing memorabilia,” Jobs’s autograph is rare, making this business card a highly sought-after item.

The business card features Jobs’s name and title as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with Apple’s classic rainbow logo. It has been authenticated by RR Auction, despite minor imperfections. The auction house notes that out of 15 Jobs business cards they have auctioned, only four are from this era, and only one other was signed by Jobs.

As of now, the highest bid has reached $75,000, with the next bid set at $82,500.

Jobs-related memorabilia has previously fetched high prices at auction. In 2023, a 1976 check signed by Jobs sold for $176,850. Given the demand for rare Apple collectibles, this business card could sell for an even higher price before bidding closes.

In addition to the Jobs-signed business card, RR Auction is also listing a replica SpaceX helmet signed by Elon Musk, currently bid at $2,338. Both items highlight the growing market for tech-related collectibles.

The auction is set to conclude on February 20, and with bids steadily climbing, it remains to be seen how high the final price for this rare piece of Apple history will go.