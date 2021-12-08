Get an iPhone MagSafe Fan With Razer Phone Cooler Chroma

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is a MagSafe fan to cool down your iPhone, and it has Razer’s Chroma RGB technology for lighting customization. It’s available for US$59.99.

iPhone MagSafe Fan

iPhone MagSafe compatible: iOS 12 (or later)

7-blade fan with up to 6400 rpm

Quiet 30dB noise profile

BLE connection to adjust fan properties

Power switch

USB Type-C power port

USB Type-C power cable (1.5m)

LED indicates pairing and power status

Its electronic Peltier cooling tile with heat sink draws heat away from your smartphone and dissipates it with a powerful yet quiet 7-blade fan, ensuring maximum airflow with minimal noise.

With 12 customizable RGB LEDs embedded beneath the fan, you’ll be able to unleash brighter, more refined lighting effects for greater style and gaming immersion no matter where you are. It supports 16.8 million colors and countless patterns for precise control. It even offers lighting effects that respond to in-game content.