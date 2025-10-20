Recent Windows issues is a reminder that macOS is a better choice

You expect your computer to save you when things go wrong. This week, Windows 11 did the opposite for many users. A recovery bug and a string of smaller glitches turned routine updates into avoidable headaches. If you value reliable recovery and predictable behavior, you should consider macOS.

Windows Latest reports that Microsoft’s October security update KB5066835 leaves USB keyboards and mice dead inside Windows Recovery Environment on versions 24H2 and 25H2. You can boot into WinRE, but you cannot type, click, or navigate, which defeats the point of recovery. Microsoft has acknowledged the issue.

Microsoft’s own documentation confirms the KB number and timing for the October rollout. Community threads on Microsoft Q&A describe WinRE freezing after installing KB5066835, with users unable to interact at all. For anyone dealing with boot failures, that is a critical failure path.

More bugs in the same patch

The same KB also trips developers and power users. Windows Latest details broken localhost HTTP/2 connections, File Explorer preview pane alerts, and installation hiccups. Reports on Stack Overflow and Reddit echo the localhost and preview issues, with some admins rolling back changes or applying workarounds to keep tools running.

These problems land on when the Windows 10’s support is near, which nudges more people to Windows 11. When an update blocks local development and hobbles file previews, you lose time and trust.

Odd theme flips tied to PowerToys

Users also noticed Windows 11 switching between light and dark modes after updates. Windows Latest traced the behavior to the new PowerToys Light Switch utility, which overrides your preference on a schedule. Microsoft’s documentation describes Light Switch and its automation. If you do not want automatic theme changes, you need to adjust or disable it.

What this tells you about platform choice

When you cannot use the USB keyboard or mouse during recovery, you lose your safety net. Recovery is your fallback when updates cause boot issues, or when system files corrupt. If your fallback breaks, you’re exposed.

In contrast, macOS keeps things consistent. Apple controls both hardware and software, which lowers the chance of update-driven failures. Many observers say Macs tend to need less repair or maintenance over time.

The macOS advantage

With macOS you plug in, log in and work. Backup tools like Time Machine let you restore your system easier than many Windows repair paths. You don’t face the same variation in hardware that Windows does, which means fewer drivers, fewer conflicts, fewer surprises.

If your Windows PC just stopped responding in recovery mode, you’d spend hours troubleshooting. On a Mac, you’re more likely to use a built-in recovery environment that works or revert to a backup made by Time Machine without external hacks.