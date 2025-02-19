Reddit User Transplanted iPhone SE 3 into Nokia Lumia 1020 Body: Runs Flawlessly

A Reddit user has successfully merged an iPhone SE 3 with a Nokia Lumia 1020, creating a device that runs iOS within the body of a classic Windows Phone. The project is called the NokiApple LumiPhone 1020 SE.

The creator, known as OceanDepth95028 on Reddit, detailed the process of fitting the iPhone SE 3’s internals into the Lumia 1020’s chassis. This includes the A15 Bionic chip, 5G capabilities, and 128GB of storage. The original 41-megapixel Lumia camera was replaced with the iPhone’s 12-megapixel sensor, and the Touch ID button was relocated to the back of the device.

Several challenges were overcome during the build. The iPhone’s screen had to be carefully integrated into the Lumia body, which required removing the Windows Phone’s characteristic capacitive buttons. The front camera and earpiece were also repositioned to match the Lumia’s layout.

Interestingly, the device retains some of the Lumia’s unique characteristics. The camera shutter button, a staple of Lumia phones, now functions as both a camera trigger and a volume control on this hybrid device. A Lightning port disguised as a micro-USB port was also installed for charging and data transfer.

The NokiApple LumiPhone 1020 SE runs iOS 18.3.1 and can receive over-the-air updates. It supports most iPhone features, including Apple CarPlay, but lacks Apple Pay and wireless charging functionality.