Reddit is rolling out a video feed button in its iOS app to let users view video content in a TikTok-like feed (via TechCrunch). Users should see the button to the right of the search bar.

App Store: Reddit

Reddit Video Feeds

When a person views a video they can directly upvote/downvote, comment, award, and share it right from the feed. It presents videos from subreddits you’re subscribed to as well as ones from related subreddits.

A Reddit spokesperson told TechCrunch about the feature:

Over the course of the last year, our goal was to build a unified video player, and re-envision the player interface to match what users (new and old) expect when it comes to an in-app video player — especially commenting, viewing, engaging and discovering new content and communities through video.

There is no timeline for when this feature will appear for everyone. “Reddit declined to comment on whether or not its new video player is using an algorithm to promote discovery of new subreddits based on user activity.”