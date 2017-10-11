Redeem Apple Pay Cashback Bonuses With Discover Card

With a Discover card, you can now redeem your cashback bonuses to use with Apple Pay. In order to use the feature, you’ll need to make a qualifying purchase with Apple Pay using a Discover card. In the Wallet app, select “Tap for Details” and then tap “Redeem.” This adds the Apple Pay cashback bonus as a statement credit.

Apple Pay Cashback

Cashback Bonus redemption through Apple Pay can happen in just two touches for Discover cardmembers. We are committed to providing simple and valuable solutions to our customers wherever and whenever they need them. Customer experience hinges on embracing mobile-first technologies like Apple Pay, and this new ability will make Cashback Bonus redemption even easier and more convenient for our cardmembers.

Apple Pay is available on the following devices:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

Apple Watch

Qualifying purchases include Apple Pay purchases over US$1. To get the Apple Pay cashback bonus, you’ll need the Discover Mobile app, and a rewards balance higher than the purchase amount. Discover says that T-Mobile users won’t be able to use the feature unless they are connected to Wi-Fi.