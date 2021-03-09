Accessory maker Incase launched a new product on Tuesday. It’s called the Reform Sport Case for AirPods Pro and it’s available for US$34.95.
AirPods Sport Case
Features:
- Co-molded Two-layer Design: Two layers work together to protect the AirPods Pro. A durable PC exterior shell defends against initial impact force, while a soft cushioning TPU interior reduces shock before it hits the AirPods Pro.
- Perforated Surface Pattern: A parametric dot pattern enhances grip traction while additionally working to dissipate heat.
- Antimicrobial Defense: Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal protection.
- Hybrid Design Lanyard: Removable lanyard securely tethers the case via traditional tying or through the included clip.
- Wireless Charging Compatibility: Simply leave the AirPods Pro in the Reform Sport Case for easy wireless charging on any Qi-compatible charger.
You can buy it on Incase.com.