Accessory maker Incase launched a new product on Tuesday. It’s called the Reform Sport Case for AirPods Pro and it’s available for US$34.95.

AirPods Sport Case

Features:

Co-molded Two-layer Desig n: Two layers work together to protect the AirPods Pro. A durable PC exterior shell defends against initial impact force, while a soft cushioning TPU interior reduces shock before it hits the AirPods Pro.

n: Two layers work together to protect the AirPods Pro. A durable PC exterior shell defends against initial impact force, while a soft cushioning TPU interior reduces shock before it hits the AirPods Pro. Perforated Surface Pattern : A parametric dot pattern enhances grip traction while additionally working to dissipate heat.

: A parametric dot pattern enhances grip traction while additionally working to dissipate heat. Antimicrobial Defense : Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal protection.

: Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal protection. Hybrid Design Lanyard : Removable lanyard securely tethers the case via traditional tying or through the included clip.

: Removable lanyard securely tethers the case via traditional tying or through the included clip. Wireless Charging Compatibility: Simply leave the AirPods Pro in the Reform Sport Case for easy wireless charging on any Qi-compatible charger.

You can buy it on Incase.com.