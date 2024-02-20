Refurbished Apple M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros up for Sale

Apple is now selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips at its stores in the US.

These models are relatively new, released in October 2023 during the Scary Fast event. This is the first time they have been available at a discounted price since their release.

The M3 Pro and M3 Max processors bring significant improvements over their predecessors — the M2 Pro and M2 Max. The M3 Pro offers up to 40% faster performance than its predecessor, and similar upgrades are available for the M3 Max. Hence, tasks like video editing, task management, and gaming are considerably better.

Now, let’s delve into Apple’s deal for refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros.

Refurbished M3 Pro & M3 Max MacBook Pro

Apple began selling refurbished M3 MacBook Pro models recently. The offer now includes high-end versions: refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max-powered Apple MacBook Pros.

The refurbished MacBook Pro models start at $1,699 for the 14-inch M3 Pro version with an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU. It is $300 less than the original price tag, of $1,999.

Meanwhile, the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,119 for the M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU. Again, this offering is a $380 discount compared to the brand-new price of $2,499.

Apple-certified refurbished products offer configurable upgrades like chip, memory (RAM), or storage, though it depends on availability.

I recommend checking the refurbished store regularly if you are looking for a specific setup.

Should I Consider Buying a Refurbished Apple Product?

You might be curious about why refurbished products are priced lower. The reason for the discount is that these Apple products are pre-owned.

Apple refurbished products come in a special box with original items, including a USB-C cable and power adapter, plus a one-year warranty.

In addition to this, refurbished products are eligible for a 14-day return period (similar to other Apple products). You could also subscribe to AppleCare+ for an extra layer of protection. So, you don’t miss on anything.

Therefore, snagging an Apple refurbished deal is wise, especially if you’re on a budget but desire the same quality product. It’s advantageous.